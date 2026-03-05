Four brass bands from the island recorded solid results at the 2026 North West Regional Brass Band Championships, held in Blackpool on Sunday.
A total of 75 bands took part in the annual contest at the Lancashire seaside town’s Winter Gardens, with the island’s ensembles competing across five divisions.
Manx Concert Brass, conducted by Michael Fowles, placed sixth in the First Section. The band performed Variations on 'Was Lebet' by Andrew Wainwright, a work made up of five contrasting variations.
Recently promoted Ramsey Town Band finished seventh in the Third Section under conductor Robert Mitchell, with the band performing ‘Three Haworth Impressions’ by Gordon Langford.
In the Fourth Section, Onchan Silver Band, led by David Karran, secured third place. Manx Youth Band, conducted by Ian Clague, finished eighth.
Both bands performed the test piece ‘Indian Summer’ by Eric Ball.
Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass chairman, Stephen Maddocks, commented: ‘Performing in the Winter Gardens was a fantastic culmination of months of hard work and dedication from so many people - far too many to name individually.
‘Once again, this year was a true team effort and it has been rewarding for both bands, especially in an area with such a high concentration of leading brass bands.
‘The encouraging feedback we received from the adjudicators was extremely heartening and we’re now excited to begin preparing for our next competition in the UK at the end of April.
‘Congratulations also to Ramsey Town Band and Onchan Silver Band on their respective achievements in the third and fourth sections. The island’s brass band community continues to go from strength to strength and has a bright future.’