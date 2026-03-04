The 14 winners of this year’s Manx Menu contest have been announced.
Organised by government agencies Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man the initiative is designed to be a celebration of the island's diverse hospitality sector.
The winners of Manx Menu March 2026 are:
- Babbage's Bistro, Ramsey
- Café 360, Douglas
- Coast Bar & Brasserie, Douglas
- Filbey's Little Food Shack (various pop-up locations)
- Frank Matcham's, Douglas
- Fynoderee Bar, Ramsey
- Greens Café, St. John’s
- Henderson & Glass, Douglas
- Kiki Lounge, Douglas
- Little Fish Café, Douglas
- The Boatyard Restaurant, Peel
- The Whitestone, Ballasalla
- Vibe Plant Based Café, Douglas
- Whistlestop Café, Port Erin
An independent judging panel selected winners based on the creativity of their offering, how well the business promotes and supports local producers throughout the year, and the contributions they make to uphold Biosphere values through sustainable practices, environmental considerations, and community engagement.
The judging panel comprised of Rob Mercer MLC (Political Member for Business Isle of Man); Percy Hampton (farmer and podcaster) and Helen Crosbie (former chef and founder of IOM Salt Co).
The competition attracted more than 20 applications, of which 14 businesses were selected as winners with each receiving a marketing package up to the value of £1,000.
Winning businesses feature a variety of bespoke dishes, set menus and sharing platters all championing Manx ingredients ranging from Manx lamb, Queenies, seasonal vegetables to locally distilled drinks.
Mr Mercer said: ‘The response from our hospitality sector to the Manx Menu March contest has been extremely encouraging.
‘I would like to thank everyone who entered and to congratulate this year’s winners on their achievement.
'The judging panel was impressed by the diverse range of dishes on offer and the creative use of Manx produce. It was also clear that many businesses are taking a deliberate commercial approach to championing our farmers, food producers and local suppliers.
‘Choosing Manx ingredients strengthens our domestic economy, supports employment across food production and hospitality, and enhances the island’s reputation for quality and sustainability as a UNESCO Biosphere.
'Manx Menu March demonstrates how collaboration between producers, hospitality providers and Government can stimulate growth, extend the visitor season and ensure more economic value is retained within the Isle of Man. We look forward to a vibrant month celebrating Manx food and drink at venues across the Island.’
Mrs Crosbie added: ‘It’s fantastic to see so many Manx hospitality businesses championing local produce; as a producer, I know first-hand how vital it is that we support these local businesses.
‘It was also inspiring to see the positive impact these businesses are having on our community, establishing social hubs, collaborating with charities, and creating unique hospitality experiences.
‘The businesses participating in Manx Menu March put forward some excellent applications, and I’d encourage everyone to get out and try some of these delicious offerings.’
To see all the winning entries in more detail, visit www.manxmenu.im and for future initiatives follow the Love Manx social channels on Facebook and Instagram.