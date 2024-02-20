But they have been warned they cannot go over-budget again – and most identify and implement cost improvement plans.
The Department of Health and Social Care will be provided with a significant increase of £41.2m, which includes funding to help Manx Care fulfil its mandate.
To support ongoing investment, a long-term financial plan will see the DHSC’s annual expenditure budget gradually increase before topping £400m in 2028-29, which includes increases to the Manx Care mandate in line with the conclusions of the independent report by Sir Jonathan Michael in 2019.
Department of Education, Sport and Culture funding will rise by over £18m to stand at more than £141m.
A total of £3m is being committed to support the initial rollout of the Childcare Strategy, with £35m available over five years.
The Treasury Minister told Members: ‘We are currently working with the childcare sector to see how a phased approach can be used to extend the existing pre-school credit scheme to 3 to 4 year olds and support the sector to develop and provide more accessibility.
’All departments will see their budgets rebased to take account of inflationary pressures and pay-related costs — Infrastructure will receive an additional £7.2m, Cabinet Office £4.6m, Home Affairs £4.2m, Treasury £3.3m, Enterprise £1.3m and Environment, Food and Agriculture £1.3m.
