The Isle of Man Government has announced that bus prices are set to increase for the first time since 2013 from next week.
A new timetable will also be in place from Tuesday, May 7.
The fee for an adult pass will generally rise by either 10p or 20p while children’s fares will still be half the price.
Go cards will also have a similar revision and full details are available by visiting bus.im today (Friday, May 3).
Additional adjustments involve the discontinuation of the Go Places band A and F tickets, as well as the Child Heritage Explorer pass.
While these cards won't be reloadable anymore, customers can utilise any remaining credit even after the changes take effect on Tuesday, along with all other Go card holders.
Minister Tim Crookall said: ‘The team at Bus Vannin has made a number of changes to the timetable both in response to feedback and to provide the heavily-subsidised service with better value for money.
‘The fare rise has been limited as far as possible and will assist the Department in meeting its revenue target and help protect service levels in the future.’
- Extra late afternoon journeys to and from Noble’s Hospital via Onchan and Promenades
- Retiming of some Monday to Sunday evening journeys
- Mondays to Fridays 05:27 journey from Watterson Lane to start at Lord Street (at 05:50 current time)
- Saturdays 20 minute daytime frequency commences 1 hour later
- Sundays 20 minute daytime frequency commences 1 hour later
Douglas — Ramsey via Baldrine/Laxey/Glen Mona: services 3, N3 and X3
- Change of Mondays to Saturdays 16:40 Ramsey to Douglas journey to operate via Victoria Road instead of via Glencrutchery Road and St Ninian’s
- Earlier departure of X3 services from Lord Street by 1 minute on weekday afternoons
Douglas — Peel and Ramsey: services 5, 6, N5, N6
- Mondays to Sundays late afternoon/mid-evening journeys re-timed with additional journeys serving Oak Road in Peel instead of Peveril Road
- On schooldays the deletion of Peel Promenade on the 14:37 Douglas to Peel journey and the slightly earlier departure (15:20) of the 15:23 Peel to Douglas journey
- Deletion of Mondays to Fridays 17:46 Noble’s Hospital to Douglas journey
Central services: services 4, 4b, 4n, 14 and 15
- Operation of daytime Service 4b journeys direct between The Hope junction and Patrick Road
- Intermediate stop retimings in the Douglas area to most journeys
Douglas and Onchan: services 22, 25
- Changes to the Lord Street to Willaston/Birch Hill/Victoria Road journeys between 17:00 and 18:00 including provision of an additional journey
Douglas / Pulrose: service 21
- Retiming of Mondays to Sundays evening journeys
- Later commencement of 30 minute headway on Saturday mornings
Douglas School service 29
- To operate the morning journey 15 minutes later throughout