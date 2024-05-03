An initiative looking to pair undergraduate students in their second or penultimate year of their degree course and local organisations for an 8 week project placement during the summer holidays is back in business. The Step Programme acts as a stepping stone between students and the workplace. It deals with young people studying a wide range of subjects and aims to match them with an organisation whose summer project is in sync with the student’s skill set.
The placements will run from 1 July – 23 August, with the Step Final taking place on 30 August.
Sponsored by Utmost International Isle of Man, the Programme hopes to offer the best of both worlds to those involved. For organisations, the benefits include having an enthusiastic undergraduate supporting the business at the living wage cost with the potential of them becoming future employees.
Meanwhile, students get the chance to apply the theory and skills learned during their degree in a workplace situation, while getting paid. The Step Programme is an 8-week project placement (not work or work experience), and those taking part are entitled to 4 days paid leave during the process. It is an excellent addition to a CV, and, as an added bonus, there are chances to win prizes.
Previous projects in the Step Programme range from everything from environmental audits and follow-up work to marketing plans, analysis of production methods, and designing and implementing websites. They’ve also dabbled in manufacturing concept, design and development, and setting up IT and/or accountancy systems.
If you’re an organisation interested in getting involved, there are a few things you need to have in place for the programme to be successful: A set project for an undergraduate to undertake, a suitable place for the student to work, and appropriate supervisory and management arrangements. Want to find out more about the Step Programme 2024? Get more info here, applications close 31 May.