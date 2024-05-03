Just the job.im has launched a survey aimed at finding out young people’s opinions on the crucial aspects of finding employment.
Those aged between 17 and 25 are being asked to give their insights and thoughts.
Just the Job is a new website run by Manx charity Junior Achievement together with the Z Zurich Foundation aimed at helping young people find work in the Isle of Man.
The survey invites young individuals to share their perspectives on what matters most when it comes to navigating the world of work in the island.
By participating in this survey, young people will play an integral role in influencing employers' understanding of how to attract and retain young talent effectively.
Participants in the survey will also have the chance to win one of 10 £25 vouchers for a major retailer by simply leaving their contact details.
These details will be used solely for the purpose of contacting the winners and will not be shared or used for any other purposes.
Rhian O’Leary, account manager of Just the Job, said: ‘We believe that every voice matters, especially when it comes to shaping the future of our island's workforce.
’The “Just the Job” survey is a fantastic opportunity for young people to make their voices heard and directly impact the strategies that employers will implement to support and engage with the next generation of talent.’
Rhian continued: ‘We understand the importance of engaging with our community to ensure that our initiatives reflect the real needs and aspirations of our young people.
‘We encourage everyone to seize this opportunity to share their experiences and ask you share with friends, family and online to spread the word. The more opinions we have the better the outcome.’
Visit www.justthejob.im or www.surveymonkey.com/r/justthejob to complete the survey.