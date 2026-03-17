Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has confirmed that both sides in the ongoing bus drivers’ dispute remain ‘a considerable way apart’, as industrial action continues to disrupt services across the island.
Speaking in Tynwald this week, Mr Crookall said negotiations between the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and union representatives are ongoing, with support from the Manx Industrial Relations Service (MIRS).
However, he acknowledged that little progress has been made since last week, when it was stated in the House of Keys that the two sides were still ‘a long way apart’.
Despite this, the minister insisted he remains optimistic a resolution can be reached.
He told members he believes ‘common ground’ can eventually be found through continued talks.
The dispute involves members of Unite and centres on proposed changes to drivers’ working arrangements, following a three per cent pay award earlier this year.
Government has since confirmed that a further offer has been made which it says would provide drivers with an average of £1,180 on top of the standard pay rise, equating to roughly a seven per cent increase overall this year.
However, Mr Crookall stressed the issue is ‘not strictly about pay’, describing it instead as a request to modernise existing contracts.
He said any further pay increases would need to be linked to changes in working practices, including proposals such as moving drivers from weekly to monthly pay, a move he said would make a ‘huge difference’ operationally, but which has not been accepted by staff.
The minister also confirmed that no discussions have taken place with Treasury regarding additional funding, with the department attempting to resolve the dispute within its existing budget.
He said approaching Treasury would only be considered if a solution cannot be found internally.
Speculation had circulated online suggesting the department failed to attend a scheduled meeting earlier this week.
However, a DoI spokesperson said: ‘No meeting was confirmed for Monday at MIRS. We would have liked to progress negotiations but we needed to resolve some urgent matters arising from the industrial action itself.’
The operator added it has attended all scheduled negotiations and ‘has not imposed any preconditions on participation’.
Industrial action began with a 10-day walkout between February 22 and March 3, causing widespread disruption across the island.
Further strike dates have already been announced for March 13 to 17, March 20 to 24 and March 27 to 31, meaning disruption, and its knock-on effects for businesses, could continue over the coming weeks unless an agreement is reached.
Meanwhile drivers are all set to stage a fourth walkout from Friday as the dispute continues.
Despite this, Mr Crookall said he does not believe either side intends for the situation to continue into the Easter period or the TT races, expressing hope that further discussions will lead to an agreement in the coming weeks.