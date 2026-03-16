Bus drivers and the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) remain ‘a long way apart’ in negotiations despite the completion of a third round of strike action.
Talks between the two sides are ongoing, with a further meeting understood to have been scheduled for Monday in an effort to break the deadlock.
An update on the dispute was provided during last week’s sitting of the House of Keys by the DoI’s political member, Joney Faragher, who was standing in for Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall while he was unwell.
Ms Faragher told members that discussions facilitated by Manx Industrial Relations Service remain ongoing but acknowledged that progress has been limited.
She said the two sides were still ‘a long way apart’ in negotiations over pay and changes to drivers’ terms and conditions.
The dispute centres on proposed amendments to drivers’ working arrangements following a three per cent pay award earlier this year.
A question from Jason Moorhouse to the DoI Minister is tabled for Tynwald today (Tuesday), asking for an update on industrial relations at Bus Vannin since last week.
Government revealed last week that a further pay offer had been made which, it said, would provide drivers with an average of £1,180 on top of the standard pay award, roughly a seven per cent increase this year.
The operator has said it has attended all scheduled negotiations and ‘has not imposed any preconditions on participation’.
Meanwhile, the Isle of Man Trades Union Council has been sharing updates and drivers’ perspectives on social media throughout the dispute.
In one post, a driver who described himself as a father said comments labelling drivers as ‘greedy’ or ‘lazy’ had been difficult to read.
‘Behind every bus driver is a normal person with a family,’ he wrote, adding that drivers were seeking time-and-a-half rates for overtime after 37 hours and for weekend and bank holiday working.
A fourth round of strike action affecting Bus Vannin services is due to begin on Friday, March 20, unless a deal is reached this week,
The DoI has said it remains committed to negotiating a mutually acceptable settlement