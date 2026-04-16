Bus drivers on the Isle of Man have voted to accept the latest pay offer from government following a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, Isle of Man Today understands.
The dispute has centred on pay, overtime rates and changes to working conditions, with both sides taking part in ongoing talks over recent weeks.
It is understood drivers were balloted on Wednesday (March 15) and were advised by the union ahead of the vote to accept the revised offer.
While no official confirmation has yet been issued, the acceptance of the offer is expected to bring an end to the current round of strike action.
The dispute saw a series of walkouts earlier this year, including a 10-day strike between February 22 and March 3, as well as further intermittent action while discussions continued.
Isle of Man Today has approached Unite the Union for comment.