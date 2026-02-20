Trams are to be brought into service earlier than usual to help ferry children to school during the bus drivers’ strike.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the Manx Electric Railway MER will open from Monday to support school and commuter travel as industrial action reduces Bus Vannin services.
The heritage railway does not normally begin operating for the season until March.
The MER’s 2026 timetable online shows that services weren’t meant to start until March 17 this year - but the department said divisional colleagues are preparing a basic timetable which will be published shortly.
The move comes after Bus Vannin confirmed it will reduce services from Saturday, February 21, following confirmed industrial action.
In a statement, the department said that due to unknown staffing levels it plans to operate an hourly service on main bus corridors, expanding services once available resources are clearer.
Passengers are being strongly advised to follow Bus Vannin’s social media channels and check www.findmybus.im daily for updated service information.
The department also confirmed that Banks Circus Depot will be closed to the public for the duration of the strike due to resource challenges. Lost property will be redirected to the Welcome Centre and reception services will be unavailable.
The industrial action follows an ongoing dispute between Unite the Union and the DoI over premium rates of pay and proposed changes to terms and conditions, including sick pay and holidays.
Earlier this week, the department said a fifth offer had been tabled during talks facilitated by the Manx Industrial Relations Service but was rejected by the union. The strike is expected to last 10 days.