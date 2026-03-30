A newsagent has vented its frustration at the ongoing Bus Vannin strikes, saying they are having an impact on its regular customers.
The strikes involve bus drivers across the island and are led by the union Unite, with the dispute centred on pay, overtime rates and changes to working conditions.
Despite several rounds of talks with the Department of Infrastructure, the two sides remain in negotiations and the strikes are continuing sporadically following the initial 10-day walkout from February 22 to March 3.
The disruption to bus services is affecting a number of businesses across the island, with Torden Stores in Port St Mary saying the situation has created a ‘lack of footfall’ in the shop.
A spokesperson for Torden Stores said: ‘Since the strike action began, the daily footfall - and subsequently sales - have dropped significantly.
‘It is roughly a third of our usual takings per day, mostly because regular customers cannot make the trip from Port Erin, Colby, Castletown and other surrounding areas.
‘Many are elderly people who don’t drive and rely on the bus service to visit these places and businesses regularly.’
Unite regional officer Debbie Halsall said the ongoing dispute centres on dissatisfaction with pay and terms and conditions.
‘They work for flat rates, whether that is on bank holidays, Saturdays or Sundays,’ Debbie explained.
‘They want the same as every other government employee who gets double time or whatever it is. It’s unfair and they are being treated differently.’
But the spokesperson for Torden Stores said the shop is feeling the effects of the disruption.
‘The bus strike is just another knife in the back of the Manx people,’ they added.
‘These companies are holding the entire economy and island to ransom - destroying the once thriving and vibrant Manx culture and economic stability.’