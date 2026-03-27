Two double deckers have been painted in heritage liveries to mark the 50th anniversary of the nationalisation of the Isle of Man’s bus services.
One has been outshopped in a version of Isle of Man Road Services red livery while the other sports the yellow and maroon of Douglas Corporation Transport.
The two operators were merged with the formation of Isle of Man National Transport in October 1976.
Bus Vannin took delivery of six Wright StreetDeck Ultroliners late last year.
They have been in storage at Bank’s Circus since then and are the first new double deckers to be bought by Bus Vannin since the pandemic.
The first of two heritage liveried buses came into service last weekend, and the one in Road Services colours was in use again on Friday during the latest walk-out by striking bus drivers.
Both double deckers had the retro colours applied by the manufacturer Wrights of Ballymena, at no extra cost to Bus Vannin.
The six new Ultroliners have been purchased at a cost a total of £1.4m, as part of a rolling programme to replace buses that have been operating on the island’s roads for between 12 to 14 years.
They feature the latest clean diesel technology and an eco-efficient gearbox, which helps to reduce emissions.
Events to mark the 50th anniversary of the nationalised bus services will be among the highlights of this year’s Manx Transport Festival, which takes place between Tuesday July 28 and Sunday August 2.
Isle of Man Road Services was officially launched as a separate company in June 1930, having previously been set up under the ownership of the Railway Company.
Its heyday came during the tourism boom years of the 1950s when as many as 20 buses were on hand to meet overnight steamer arrivals at Douglas.