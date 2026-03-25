A bowling club in the south of the island has submitted plans to revamp its clubhouse.
Breagle Glen Bowling Club (BGBC) wants to improve facilities at its premises in the glen to provide a warmer meeting room and new toilets.
‘BGBC is leading this project but plans for all sports users to benefit and hopes the upgrades will support other sports and leisure activities within the glen.
‘New sports could be introduced once the proposed facilities are available, with some, like boules, possible even before a full clubhouse is finished.’
It says: ‘We have consistently endeavoured to provide access for community members with additional needs and remain committed to expanding this aspect of membership. Furthermore, we actively encourage individuals of all ages to participate in sports together.
‘A long-term plan has been developed to address BGBC’s current and future needs.
‘The merger of Port Erin and Port St Mary bowling clubs into BGBC has created a strong foundation to support crown green bowling and other sports at Breagle Glen.’
Another issue facing the club is the lack of dedicated toilets after the café was leased to the Breagle Glen Indian Restaurant.
The planning statement says: ‘Leasing the café for an Indian restaurant means toilets managed by the restaurant are available to sports users only as a courtesy and could be withdrawn. This project aims to provide three non-gender toilets.
‘Additionally, bowlers and club visitors lack suitable refreshment facilities since the club has a water supply that is not fully compliant for drinking and no grey waste disposal. Resolving both issues is key to ensuring adequate amenities for all sports participants in the glen.
‘BGBC sees opportunities to enhance sports, social and leisure activities in the glen for the benefit of both the village and the wider southern part of the island.’
There are also longer-term plans the club is exploring.
The planning statement says: ‘A long-term plan has been developed to address BGBC’s current and future needs.
‘We also hope to have a clubhouse meeting room that can be used for short mat bowling and other forms of entertainment during the winter months.
‘The canteen area is mainly for the preparation of hot drinks for bowlers and the serving of cold food on competition days. However, the club is looking to expand sports facilities within Breagle Glen and may produce hot food such as sausage and bacon baps, pasties and sausage rolls to raise funds.’
The club also wants an improved meeting room with better heating so it can be used during winter months.
The application will be considered by planners in due course.