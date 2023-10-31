A butchers firm has announced it is set to close its doors for good in the coming weeks after 40 years of trading.
Radcliffes Butchers, based on Malew Street in Castletown, says it will shut by November 25 or 'when stocks run out'.
The company, which describes itself as a craft butchers, fishmonger and deli, issued a post online confirming the news on Tuesday.
It read: 'After 40 years of providing Castletown and the Isle of Man with our quality produce, we regret to announce Radcliffe Butchers will be officially closing on the 25th of November or when current stocks run out.
‘There are a number of personal and local business factors that have led us to this very difficult decision.
'We would like to thank our staff for their dedication and hard work through the 40 years and of course thank you to our retail and wholesale customers.
'Wishing you all well for the future.’