‘We certainly haven't been sat on our hands with the expectation of the site being left vacant for a considerable amount of time.’ Back in 2020, Tynwald approved £11.7 million in funding for the development of the new home to replace Reayrt ny Baie. Recently it was revealed that the cost of the new home had gone over-budget by £2.3m with increased construction costs, supply chain issues, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and late changes to design all being blamed for the overspend.