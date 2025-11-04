The event celebrates 50 years of the hit Rocky Horror Picture Show movie with an interactive, high-energy performance directed by ‘Nona Binary’ (Ashton Gibson) and ‘Fenella Beach’ (Owen Atkinson).
Audience members can expect an immersive night of songs, participation and satirical commentary, offering a lively tribute to Richard O’Brien’s cult classic.
The show is strictly for over-18s. Doors open at 7.30pm for VIP guests and 8pm for general admission. Saturday’s performance has sold out, with only a few tickets remaining for Sunday’s show.
The Rocky Horror Cabaret Show invites audiences to ‘let themselves get loose’ and enjoy an evening of ‘chaos and desire’.
Director Nona Binary said: ‘I’m so honoured to be staging this event in collaboration with the Isle of Man Arts Council’s Extraordinary Events Fund. Our cast features an incredible line-up of local talent. They are all fiercely passionate, and I’m so grateful to have them on board.’
Nona said anyone attending could expect the atmosphere to be ‘very sexy’.
‘The cast are pouring their hearts into emulating the classic cabaret energy that people love,’ they added.
Both Nona and Fenella expressed their gratitude to Mad Jack’s for hosting the event.
When asked about the importance of staging LGBTQ+ focused events on the island, Nona said it was because ‘queer joy’ and ‘trans visibility matter’.
‘In a political climate that is regularly hostile or dismissive of our existence, we’re creating a space to remind everyone that we’ve always been here,’ they said. ‘Rocky Horror is 50 years old and unapologetically celebrates queer sex and liberation. This isn’t new. This is legacy. And for us, this is home.’