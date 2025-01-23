Island charity Cruse Bereavement has appointment three new members to its board.
Cruse is a bereavement support charity that provides information and support to children, young people and adults in the Isle of Man. It is affiliated to Cruse Bereavement Support - the UK's leading bereavement charity.
Chief operating officer at Hansard Isle of Man, John Whitehouse, chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, John Knight, and advisory senior manager at KPMG, Oriana Hills, have all joined the board at the Tromode-based organisation.
Speaking about the appointment chief executive Mary Doyle said: ‘We are delighted to be strengthening our board so we can continue to deliver bereavement support in the island while ensuring our sustainability as a small charity.
‘During 2024 we supported more than 300 children, young people and adults through a range of one-to-one listening services and wider therapeutic support such as mindfulness, tapping and art therapy.
‘As chief executive I value having an engaged, strategic board which, I feel, is key to the success of our charity.
‘We are delighted to welcome John, John and Oriana.
‘The wide range of skills across our board will make a massive difference to our ongoing sustainability.’
Leaving the charity’s board is Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher. Ms Faragher previously worked as a children and young person’s bereavement specialist and originally joined the board in 2022.
Mary added: ‘We also ran a three-month bereavement volunteer training course in 2024 so are delighted that these new volunteers, along with our existing volunteers are supporting more individuals.’