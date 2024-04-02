Ballakermeen’s team, consisting of Izzy Craig, Mia Degerholm, Lucie Hepworth, Ania Majewska and Liam Bedford, scored highly for their very professional and passionate presentation and also for their innovative idea of producing a storybook for young people to help raise awareness of the prejudices that can still be held against those with disabilities. The team won £1,500 in prizemoney for their chosen charity Disability Africa.