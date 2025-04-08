Mental health charity Isle Listen’s inaugural Isle of Man Dodgeball Championship is fast selling out.
Taking place during Mental Health Awareness Week, Friday, May 16’s event at the NSC is sponsored by online sports betting firm Flutter International, and ran by seasoned dodgeball experts Active Souls.
Team registrations are still open for teams of six to nine players for the event which kicks off at 5.30pm and will run until 9pm. Food is provided for competitors.
The competition will take place in a round-robin format, concluding with quarter, semi and final matches to crown the 2025 champion. There will also be a prize for the underdog.
Fundraising lead at Isle Listen Steven Downward said: ‘We are delighted to launch the Isle of Man Dodgeball Championship in Mental Health Awareness Week.
‘The theme for the awareness week this year is “Community”, and we feel the Dodgeball Championship epitomises a real community event.
‘Having seen the success of the UCM Dodgeball Championship a couple of weeks ago, the excitement is definitely building for our event.’
Flutter International’s Sue Hammett added: ‘Flutter International is proud to support the inaugural IoM Dodgeball Championship in aid of a really important charity that provides a range of vital services across the island.
‘Our support is part of our wider “Positive Impact Plan” which aims to improve the lives of 10 million people by 2030.’
By holding fundraising events such as the Dodgeball Championship, Isle Listen can continue to support the mental health of the island’s young people through its lifelong mental health education programme.
Brought to you by the same charity as Tough Mucka, the Castletown-based organisation hope the event will grow to a similar size and become an annual event.