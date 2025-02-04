Manx charity Isle Listen, have launched a prize draw worth more than £700 to promote wellbeing and kick off its fundraising efforts for the new year.
Teaming up with the Brightlife spa in Andreas, Isle Listen is offering a luxury spa-stay retreat package for two.
Tickets for the draw cost £5 each and can be purchased on he charity’s website. Limited to 1200 tickets it is set out to be a sought after prize draw, with them selling very quickly.
Speaking of the prize draw, Isle Listen’s fundraising lead Steven Downward said: ‘This is the first prize draw we have run in over a year and we wanted to make it a good one.
‘The new year is the perfect time to think about self-care, something that is so important for both our physical and mental health.
‘Life can be hectic, particularly after Christmas and with all the winter bugs making us feel rotten, slowing down and looking after ourselves has never been more important.’
The Brightlife spa-stay retreat package includes full day spa access with two one-hour treatments, lunch and three-course dinner for two adults, complete with an overnight stay and delicious breakfast.
Steven continued: ‘A spa day provides a great way to switch off, but we wanted to make sure our winners can really relax and indulge by extending the experience into an overnight stay. Brightlife and Isle Listen share the ethos of wellbeing and we are delighted to promote their services via our prize draw.’
The winner will be drawn at midday on Friday, March 28, just in time for Mother’s Day.
Tickets can be purchased until 11.30am on the day of the draw.