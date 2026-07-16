‘Friday is going to be a night of firsts for Looky’s Lounge Bar.’
That is the message from Brett Martin ahead of a special charity evening this Friday, which will raise money for Looky’s Aid and Marown Memorial Playing Fields.
The event will see island band Spotty Dog perform live at Looky’s Bar from 9pm, with a night of 1960s and 1970s rock and blues, cold drinks and plenty of atmosphere promised.
The charity night is being held in memory of Brett’s son, Lucas ‘Looky’ Martin, who sadly died aged 21 in September 2023 after contracting meningitis.
Lucas, a University of Liverpool graduate and talented footballer, became seriously unwell within hours of what initially appeared to be mild flu-like symptoms.
‘It’s also the first time we’ve welcomed Spotty Dog to the venue, a local band who have built quite some reputation since they came together in 2025.’
He added: ‘All in all, it should be a night to banish the World Cup blues and we hope everyone will come along and have a great time supporting a great cause!’
Spotty Dog guitarist and singer Rob Harding said the band were honoured to be involved, explaining that the evening was about celebrating Lucas’ life while supporting two causes close to the community.
‘Looky’s Aid and Looky’s Lounge Bar were created in memory of Lucas Martin,’ he said.
‘The charity continues his legacy by supporting young people facing adversity and helping them access opportunities they might not otherwise have.’
Rob, who knew Lucas through school, university and their shared interests in Liverpool FC and motorsport, said his enthusiasm for life was something many people remembered.
‘Lucas’s enthusiasm for life was infectious. He was friendly, approachable and loved by so many,’ he said.
‘His sudden passing was incredibly difficult for everyone who knew him, particularly the Martin family. What they have achieved in his memory is remarkable, and I have heard many moving stories about the difference Looky’s Aid has already made.’
The band also wanted the event to support Marown Memorial Playing Fields charity, a fitting choice given Lucas’s links to the club and youth sport.
‘Lucas played for Marown Juniors, which his dad, Brett, helped establish, so we felt a contribution would be a fitting way to support the continued development of youth sport and community events in the area,’ Rob said.
Rob said the night was not about the band, but about bringing people together for two important local causes.
‘This event is not about us or Spotty Dog. It is about supporting two fantastic charities and the people whose hard work makes such a difference,’ he said.
‘We hope as many people as possible will come along and help us raise as much money as we can.’
Spotty Dog perform at Looky’s Bar on Friday from 9pm.