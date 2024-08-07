Manx Mencap has announced a successful fundraising effort, collecting more than £600 through bucket collections after a show praised as ‘one of the best in Gaiety Theatre history’.
The island charity, dedicated to supporting individuals with learning disabilities in the Isle of Man, conducted the collection outside the Gaiety Theatre following one of Two Feathers Productions' performances of Jersey Boys in July. The 10-show run captivated audiences, with many attendees still praising the production, comparing it to top-tier performances seen in Liverpool and even the West End. This week, Manx Mencap revealed they raised a remarkable £625.61.
The funds will be used to organise events and activities for the island’s learning disabled community throughout the summer and beyond. Jersey Boys, the musical biography of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, delves into the band's rise to fame, their challenges, personal conflicts, and ultimate triumph.
The production, which played to a sold-out crowd on numerous occasions, received high praise for its humour, emotional depth, and portrayal of the complex relationships among the band members and their ties to Italian-American culture. Despite the show's conclusion last month, many audience members will still find themselves humming the era-defining hits such as ‘Sherry’, ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’, ‘Walk Like a Man’ and ‘Who Loves You’.
Manx Mencap extended their gratitude to the public, Manx Mencap members and the cast and crew in an online statement: ‘Massive thanks to all who contributed to our bucket collection on July 20 following the fantastic final performance of Jersey Boys.
‘Thanks too to our lovely collections Ollie and Elizabeth Tinkler.
‘Huge congratulations to all the cast and crew; the standing ovation said it all. Oh, what a night!’