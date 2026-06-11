Castle Rushen High School has donated almost £3,000 to Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man following a series of fundraising events.
This year's fundraising beneficiary was chosen by the school's student charity ambassadors after they saw a BBC North West News Children in Need feature highlighting the support Cruse had provided to CRHS student Millie Kneale and other young people experiencing grief.
School representatives said Cruse has strong links with Castle Rushen High School and continues to provide support to some of its students through difficult times.
The money was raised through the school's non-uniform days and will go directly towards supporting the children's branch of the charity.