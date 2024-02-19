Matthew James Patrick Wilson admitted the offences and was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to his assault victim.
The court heard that Wilson had been drinking on a day out, on October 17, and had later become involved in a street fight, during which he had punched out a man, hitting him with a glancing blow.
Wilson said that he had no recollection of the incident due to the level of his intoxication.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that Wilson had said that he had gone out for the day for an ‘adventure’, but Mr Swain said that perhaps it would be more accurate to say that he had gone out ‘on a bender’.
The prosecutor asked the court to consider a licensing ban.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a period of supervision as an appropriate sentence.
Ms Dodge said it had been a low-level assault and that the complainant had said the punch did not hurt him.
‘It was simply a drunken day out that has gone too far,’ said the advocate.
Ms Dodge said that personal issues were detailed in the probation report, which she would not go into in open court, and that her client had self-referred to Motiv8 and the Drug and Alcohol Team.
The advocate asked the court to spare Wilson from an alcohol ban, as he is a chef who is looking for employment, and licensing restrictions would inhibit his opportunities.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the defendant to 12 months’ probation, to run concurrently, on each offence.
She also ordered Wilson, who lives at Finch Hill Grove, to pay £125 prosecution costs.