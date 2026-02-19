Apprentices from the Isle of Man secured six first-place finishes at the 2026 Pan-Island Skills Test, which was held last week at University College Isle of Man (UCM).
The annual competition, staged during National Apprenticeship Week, brought together 36 top apprentices from the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey to compete across a range of vocational disciplines.
Employers and members of the public attended to observe the competitors complete practical tasks against the clock.
Isle of Man apprentices claimed first place in six categories.
James Smith (Brickwork), Jake Devereau (Carpentry & Joinery), Shantelle Thorpe (Electrical Installation), Ruby Kennedy (Land Management), Kieran Halsall (Motor Vehicle) and Treljah Norris (Painting & Decorating) all represented UCM in their respective wins.
Second and third-place finishes were also awarded to UCM students Freddie Kermode, Jake Wilson, Nathan Clague, Daniel Martin, Joe Lavender and Thanaphat Thuamthong.
Sam Warren, head of faculty at UCM, commented: ‘We are incredibly proud of all the apprentices who took part in this year’s Pan-Island Skills Test.
‘Their dedication, talent and professionalism were on full display, and it was inspiring to see such a high standard of work across all disciplines. Congratulations to all the winners and participants!’
The event was sponsored by Dandara, Haldane Fisher, Monument Tools, Buchanan & Pitts and Electrical Design Solutions, and delivered in partnership with Tilgear and Construction Isle of Man.
A spokesperson from UCM added: ‘We welcomed talented apprentices from Jersey and Guernsey for a day of spirited competition and a skills showcase.
‘The Pan-Island Skills Test continues to highlight the importance of vocational education, earn-while-you-learn training and the strength of collaboration between the islands.’