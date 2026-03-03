The island’s Chief Minister has issued a statement about the war in the Middle East and advising what Manx residents in the region should do.
A number of Manx holidaymakers and expats are in the Middle East at the moment, including the Christian family who are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The US and Israel launched widespread strikes on Iran on Saturday in which the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.
US President Donald Trump says the attacks were launched to stop Iran building a nuclear weapon. Iran has retaliated with missile attacks at Israel and US allies including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar where US military bases are established.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has now issued a statement outlining what advice Manx residents should follow in terms of travelling to and from the region and for those living there.
He said: ‘In these difficult times, my thoughts are with everyone affected by the unfolding events in the Middle East.
‘We recognise that many across our community will feel concerned for friends, family members or fellow Islanders who may be travelling or living in the region.
‘Our focus is to ensure that anyone who may be affected by the events has access to clear, reliable, and up‑to‑date advice, which is issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
‘Their travel advice pages include a simple registration form, as well as a contact number for those who need further assistance. Once registered, individuals will receive direct updates from the UK Government as the situation evolves.
‘Should the UK Government decide to arrange assisted travel back to the UK, British nationals who are usually resident in the Isle of Man, as well as holders of Isle of Man variant British passports, will be included in those arrangements.
‘On arriving in the UK, individuals would need to arrange and pay for their remaining journey home. It is therefore important that people check the terms of their travel insurance.
‘We will remain in regular contact with the UK Government and continue to monitor events closely through our established channels.
‘Our aim is to ensure that anyone affected by these events receives timely information, clear guidance, and the reassurance that we are doing all we can to support them during this uncertain period.’