A new report by the public health division has concluded that children from the Isle of Man have worse teeth than their counterparts in England as a whole.
Public Health Isle of Man say preventative advice and interventions are essential to ensure every child has the opportunity to grow up free of tooth decay.
A total of 379 five-year-olds from 30 schools across the island took part in the survey carried out between April and May last year.
Some 26.6% of those children examined were found to be experiencing poor oral health in the form of decayed, missing or filled teeth. This is higher than the England average of 23.7%.
A similar survey carried out in 2022 suggested that children’s oral health had improved and the latest report indicates dental decay is now more prevalent.
But its authors urge caution in giving comparisons, saying there are concerns regarding the data quality of the 2022 survey due to the sampling method used and the small sample number.
The new report also presents the findings of an online questionnaire on oral health habits of Reception and Year 1 children. Some 474 took part.
It found that 57% of children brushed their own teeth under supervision and 19% brushed their teeth just once a day or less.
Overall, 75% of children were registered with a dentist - 56% NHS and 19% private.
The Smile in Mann programme, which includes supervised toothbrushing in early years settings, has been hailed as an effective prevention measure. In the past 12 months it has been expanded to include primary schools and specialist provision centres.
Plans are also in place to offer fluoride varnish applications for all primary school children.