Have you found yourself wincing at the price of cod at your local chippy recently?
Well, you’re not alone.
A popular chip shop has explained why the price of cod continues to rise, revealing the fish now costs as much as sirloin steak.
New Cod on the Block, based in Village Walk in Onchan, shared the insight on social media after customers repeatedly asked why cod and chips had become more expensive.
The business said significant cuts to EU catching quotas, designed to allow cod stocks to replenish, have pushed prices to record highs. Those increases have been compounded by rising costs across the industry, including utilities, staffing, production and transport.
According to the chippy, the cost of cod has been climbing for several years and has now reached a point where it is paying a similar price per kilogram for cod as it would for sirloin steak from local butchers.
Suppliers have also warned that prices are likely to increase again by the end of January, with further rises expected during 2026.
Despite the pressures, New Cod on the Block said it remains committed to keeping cod on the menu due to continued demand. However, the team is also looking at alternative options to help keep meals affordable.
The business has previously tried locally caught pollock, but said there was little uptake from customers.
Now, it is introducing hake as a cheaper alternative. Hake is from the same family as cod and is also a white fish, and will be priced at more than £1 less per fillet.
The chippy added that its small cod meal remains under £9 for takeaway and under £12 for dine-in customers. The dine-in option includes bread and butter, a side dish, tartar sauce and tea or coffee.
Johnny and the team thanked customers for their continued support, saying they appreciate people’s understanding as the industry faces ongoing cost pressures.