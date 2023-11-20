The switch on in Peel will take place on Saturday, November 25, starting at 12pm with a market, with the light switch on to take place at 4.15pm. There will be live music, Manx dancing and Santa’s Grotto. Next Wednesday, November 29, a Christmas light switch on will take place at Onchan pleasure park, starting with the light switch on at 6pm. There will be a treasure hunt, face painting, and a chance to meet reindeers and Santa.