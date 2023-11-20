The festive build up has begun, and this week the switching on of Christmas lights will begin to take place across the island.
Kicking off with Douglas, the event will take place on Thursday, November 23 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.
The Mayor, Natalie Byron-Teare, will wish everyone a Merry Christmas via the large outdoor cinema screens and via the speaker system throughout the city centre, just prior to the lights being lit at 7pm.
Castle Street will be the setting for a ‘Snow Garden’ while Victoria Street will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with free children’s fairground rides and a silent disco.
Ramsey will switch on its Christmas lights this Friday, November 24, with activities starting at 5pm, and the countdown to the light switch on at 7.30pm.
There will be a lantern parade, car display, artisan market, entertainment and late night shopping, plus a visit from Santa.
The switch on in Peel will take place on Saturday, November 25, starting at 12pm with a market, with the light switch on to take place at 4.15pm. There will be live music, Manx dancing and Santa’s Grotto. Next Wednesday, November 29, a Christmas light switch on will take place at Onchan pleasure park, starting with the light switch on at 6pm. There will be a treasure hunt, face painting, and a chance to meet reindeers and Santa.
There will be festive markets from 2pm, music from Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band, dancing from Just Dance South, singing from local choirs and Santa will be there in his Grotto.
The light switch on will take place at 6pm.