Friends of Ballaugh Old Church have received a funding boost from Manx Lottery Trust to help safeguard and enhance the historic community landmark.
The grant of £6,834 will be used for preservation works and improvements to the cherished village church.
The funding will enable the purchase of an industrial dehumidifier for winter use, restoration of the building’s distinctive weathervane, and fresh interior painting of the church walls, all aimed at ensuring the space remains welcoming and well-maintained for the local community and future generations.
Lennie Fenton from Friends of Ballaugh Old Church said: ‘We are so grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for its generous support.
‘The grant will make a real difference to our ability to care for this special building, which holds such an important place in the heart of the community.
‘Thanks to this funding, we can press ahead with essential restoration work and improvements, ensuring the church remains a warm, dry and inviting space for everyone to enjoy.’
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘We’re pleased to support Friends of Ballaugh Old Church with this project.
‘Their commitment to preserving and enhancing the church ensures it continues to serve as a vibrant part of village life. We wish them every success as they carry out this important work.’
The Manx Lottery Trust’s Community Awards Programme provides funding for projects that have a positive and lasting impact on communities across the Isle of Man.
The programme welcomes applications from charities and community groups seeking to deliver improvements, preserve local heritage or enhance community spaces.
For more information about the Trust’s community awards programme and how to apply, go online to www.mlt.org.im