The All Saints Church on Alexander Drive in Douglas shut due to a decline in congregation members and has since been sold.
The house of worship first opened its doors over 118 years ago, in July 1898.
Initially built with a corrugated iron exterior, the structure deteriorated due to the elements and had to be rebuilt entirely after 60 years
Reopening on April 20, 1967, the new All Saints’ was arguably one of the most startling and impressive structures in the Isle of Man.
Free weights and resistance training equipment will be located on the ground floor of the site
The upper mezzanine level would be home to cardiovascular exercise equipment, a 3D body scanning room, a meeting room and a rest area.
As the former church is a registered building, project bosses are planning to retain the building’s existing hard floor and cover it with matting, while all lights, windows and internal walls will be retained and improved to modern standards.
The planning officer said the application would ‘result in the appropriate use of a vacant place of worship, which would ensure the continued use, upkeep and maintenance of a Registered Building, without detriment to its character, architectural significance, or the character and appearance of the wider Conservation Area’.
As part of the approval, the company has agreed not to host organised exercise or fitness classes and that should it wish to introduce these, it would require further assessment given its location in a residential area.
The planning committee unanimously agreed to support the application. The ruling only becomes final 21 days after the decision to allow for any potential appeals.