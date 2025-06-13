Further disruption is expected for Isle of Man Steam Packet Company passengers at Heysham Ferry Terminal from the start of next week.
Repairs are due to begin on the port’s number one linkspan, meaning foot passengers will once again need to travel between the terminal and the vessel by coach.
The works are scheduled to start on Monday, June 16, and are expected to last for two weeks.
The linkspan was damaged in August 2024 and foot passengers were required to board coaches to travel between the terminal building and Heysham’s second berth.
The linkspan only returned to use in April following extensive repairs.
Since then, the Manxman has resumed using its usual berth at the terminal.