The race, which has been organised in collaboration with Paragon Recruitment, looks to raise money for the Hospice children’s wing ‘Rebecca House’.
And according to the hospice, the is the perfect activity to keep ‘office clowns’ - often known as jokers of the workplace - busy.
A spokesperson from Hospice said: ‘Think of the last time laughter echoed through the office corridors. ‘The source? - the office clown – that one colleague whose humour lights up even the dullest Monday morning. For the first time ever, your office clown can do more than just spread joy.’
By donning their most vibrant clown attire and racing round our hilariously designed obstacle course, they’ll not only bring smiles but also hope – as every step they take helps raise funds for Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.’
Keen participants are being asked to nominate their office clown, sponsor their clown dash and also attend the event themselves.
The spokesperson continued: ‘Whether it’s crazy wigs, oversized shoes, or a nose that honks, each stride is a stride towards making a difference.’
The clown dash is set to take place on Monday, April 1 at Bemahague School in Onchan, starting at 2pm until roughly 4pm - although the clowns taking part have been advised to arrive at 1pm.
Each company is required to raise a minimum of £200, and there will be prizes on offer for the business which raises the most money.
Sign up for the event by visiting www.hospice.org.im/support-us/events/clowndash/