Changes to the Companies Act 2006 will come into force on April 1.
Any previous appointments that have not yet been notified to the registrar must be submitted by May 1.
These changes aim to streamline the annual return filing process under the 2006 Act, as director information will no longer be updated via the annual return.
A new annual return form is to be introduced from May 1.
Currently, more than 40% of annual returns for companies operating under the Companies Act 1931 are filed online, and this update will enable companies operating under the 2006 Act to do the same.
All 2006 Act companies that have not already elected to file their register of directors (IMRD) must submit a copy of their register before May 1.
The register must include the names and business or residential addresses of all directors, the date of their appointment and the date on which any director ceased to hold office.
The new requirements provide no exemption nor exclusion for 2006 Act companies that are already in the dissolution or winding up process.
It applies to all 2006 Act companies that are live on the register.
Companies incorporated under the 2006 Act after April 1 will be required to submit their register of directors within one month of the appointment of their first directors.
Again any subsequent changes to the register must be reported within one month of the change using form IM12.