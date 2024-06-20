An Isle of Man company has paid out £6m to a lucky woman who correctly managed to guess a set of winning lottery numbers.
Linda (surname withheld) placed a bet with LottoGo.com on the outcome of one of the El Gordo de la Primitiva Spanish lottery draws earlier this year.
And she couldn’t believe her luck when she managed to guess all six winning numbers.
But the 61-year-old was in for another surprise after Lottogo.com discovered she harboured a love of TV cookery shows.
The firm, which is based in Douglas, arranged for Ready, Steady Cook star and celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott to turn up at her Surrey home and hand over the seven-figure cheque in person.
Linda said: ‘I couldn’t believe it when I was told the news.
‘I’ve been playing with LottoGo for years and years and I have always subscribed so that I’d never miss a draw – just goes to show that it pays off!
‘Having Ainsley here to celebrate with me is the icing on the cake.
‘This win is truly life-changing and is going to make such a difference to me and my family.’
Asked how she intends to spend the money, her plans included buying a new home closer to her children, upgrading her car and being able to comfortably support her and her family.
LottoGo.com is a lottery betting site that allows players to place a bet on the outcome of an official lottery by predicting the winning numbers of a particular draw.
Like traditional lotteries, the size of the cash prize depends on how many numbers players guess correctly.
LottoGo.com’s founder and CEO Tom Brodie said: ‘We are absolutely delighted for Linda.
‘I started the business to provide a unique and memorable experience for all our customers and allow them to bet on international lotteries from all over the world.
‘[The] surprise with Ainsley is a perfect example of that, and I am looking forward to meeting our next lucky winner’.
