A company has raised thousands of pounds for charity after allowing staff to purchase old laptops as part of an IT upgrade.
Utmost International Isle of Man generated an impressive £15,688 from the scheme which will help organisations, including Hospice Isle of Man.
The charitable push was spearheaded by the company's service desk manager, Craig Purvis, giving colleagues the chance to purchase their old laptops for personal use, during routine laptop upgrades.
Craig said: ‘Hospice Isle of Man is a charity you don’t truly appreciate until it touches you. Unfortunately, I’ve had several recent personal experiences involving Hospice Isle of Man and the work they do is exceptional day in, day out. I’m grateful that we have had the opportunity to contribute back to a wonderful local charity.’
Hospice Isle of Man received £11,688.58 from the initiative, while Utmost's four supported charities of the year (Isle Stand Up To Suicide, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, Isle of Man Foodbank and Wish Upon A Dream) will each receive £1,000.
Karl Moore, CEO of Utmost International Isle of Man, said: ‘This is an exceptional fundraising initiative with multiple benefits. Thanks to Craig we have increased the lifespan of the laptops, provided an opportunity for colleagues to purchase discounted equipment and raised valuable funds for our local hospice.”
John Knight, CEO at Hospice Isle of Man, expressed his delight at the fundraising effort.
He said: ‘It was a pleasure to meet some of the team from Utmost and get a real sense of their passion for Hospice. Our palliative and end of life care is available all day, each and every day for the entire community.
‘It requires significant support to ensure the ongoing highest quality of care. We are very grateful to Craig for organising this very successful initiative, and to all those who have contributed.’