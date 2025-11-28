Lucia Drlova, of The Bretney, Jurby, entered the plea when she appeared before magistrates on November 27.
She is accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving in relation to the crash that led to the death of 61-year-old Stephen Hands.
The incident happened on May 6 at the junction of Glen Mooar Road and Poortown Road. It involved a motorcycle ridden by Mr Hands and a Ford Transit van driven by Ms Drlova.
Mr Hands was critically injured and later died in hospital on May 9.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Ms Drlova had been driving on Glen Mooar Road towards the junction, while Mr Hands was travelling towards Peel on Poortown Road. It is alleged the collision occurred as she turned right.
Mr Kane said the prosecution case was that there had been a momentary lapse of judgement, with serious consequences. He submitted that UK guidelines indicated the case was suitable for summary trial.
Ms Drlova was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers, who agreed the matter should remain in the summary court. He said an expert report was being sought for the defence.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and set a pre-trial review for January 20. Bail continues.
Mr Hands, a businessman from Douglas, was airlifted off-island by the Great North Air Ambulance following the crash. He later died from his injuries.
He was the co-founder and company director of Swift Motors in Douglas, which he established more than 30 years ago with business partner Mark Caley.
In a statement issued around the time of his death, Swift Motors said: ‘Founder of Swift Motors more than 30 years ago with his business partner Mark, he’ll be very sadly missed by his staff, family and friends. Swifts won’t be the same without him.’
