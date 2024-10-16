John and Sally Barton have completed a remarkable trek up to Everest Base Camp, raising funds for a cause deeply personal to their family.
The pair reached the iconic camp, an altitude of 5,364 meters, on Tuesday and John, who is deputy clerk of the course for the TT and Manx Grand Prix, described their challenge as ‘really tough’.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the couple has raised £2,610 of their £4,000 target for Wish Upon a Dream, a charity that has provided essential support for Sally’s granddaughter Sophie, who lives with a rare genetic condition.
The trek took the Bartons around 14 days of hiking up to eight hours per day, and now will have an additional four to five days descending to Lukla.
While the physical challenge was immense, Sally’s motivation extended beyond personal achievement and fascinating views.
The couple undertook the journey to raise funds for specialist equipment for Sophie, who was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) at only four months old. TSC is a rare genetic condition that causes mainly non-cancerous tumours to grow in different parts of the body.
These tumours most often affect the brain, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs and eyes. Sophie, now three, has tumours in her brain, heart, kidneys and skin.
Despite being on multiple anti-epileptic medications, Sophie continues to experience seizures daily because of tumours in her brain. The funds raised will go directly to Wish upon a Dream, an Isle of Man charity that grants wishes to seriously ill children.
The charity, run by Lesley, has already provided Sophie with sensory equipment that has greatly supported her development.
In a heartfelt message on her JustGiving page, Sally explained the inspiration that was driving them throughout their stomp. She said: ‘Sophie will need specialist care for most of her life but as each person with TSC is affected differently by the tumours their body has, we won’t know how much care that will be.
‘We have no idea what Sophie’s life will be like and take each day as it comes. ‘Sophie was gifted some amazing sensory equipment from Wish Upon a Dream, that she loves and that has helped her development tremendously.
‘Without the sponsorship, annual pledging, and donations received by Wish Upon a Dream, the wishes would not be possible.’
After reaching the Everest Base Camp, John said: ‘It was really tough but what an experience.
‘It was my dream to do and was a challenge Sal was looking for.
‘Lots of laughter, tears, sweat, determination and courage but she smashed it and I’m proper proud of her.
‘Sal was not only looking to do this for herself but also as away of helping a local charity that does so much for her granddaughter.’