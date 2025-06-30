Dusty is a familiar figure on the island, especially around Noble’s Hospital, where she regularly visits patients and staff. Liz said: ‘We live on the estate beside the hospital and she basically lives in the hospital. She wanders the corridors, she sits in the cafeteria, and she goes into A&E while people are waiting to be seen and sits on their laps. She also goes in the ambulances. She is well-known for wandering.’