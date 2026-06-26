A mum who launched a campaign to raise awareness of mental health after losing her 13-year-old daughter has sadly died.
Mother-of-four Caroline Kelly said her world 'fell apart' when her daughter Emily died by suicide at the age of 13, but she was determined to help tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.
Emily, a Year 9 pupil at Ballakermeen High School, died in October 2025.
Just last weekend, Caroline took part in the Parish Walk in memory of her daughter, raising money for Ed Space and Isle Stand Up to Suicide while promoting greater awareness of mental health. Isle of Man Today understands Caroline, of Pulrose, died on Monday.
In a statement, the charity said: ‘We are heartbroken to hear of the loss of Caroline.
‘As you may know, Caroline took part in the Parish Walk last weekend raising funds for Ed Space. She wasn't doing it for recognition or praise, she was doing it because she cared deeply about other people and wanted a world where nobody felt they had to suffer alone.
‘After everything she had been through, she still found the strength to think about others and to keep pushing for better understanding, better support and more compassion for people facing mental health struggles.
‘That's how we'd like to remember her. Not for how she died, but for the kindness she showed, the conversations she started, and the hope she wanted others to have.
‘Our hearts and thoughts are with her family, friends and everyone who loved her.
‘Rest peacefully Caroline, now back with your beloved Emily. We'll carry on the conversation you cared so much about.’
‘Suicide is a dirty word to a lot of people and, before what happened to Emily, I didn't really understand it,’ she said.
‘There is such a huge stigma around suicide and mental health issues. But why is there such a stigma?
‘If you have mental health issues, people often stay away. They are either frightened or don't know how to behave around you.’
Caroline wanted to encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to speak out, particularly young people.
‘I think young people feel that if they speak about certain things the situation might escalate and become embarrassing,’ she said.
‘But I want to tell them it isn't. It's okay not to be okay. It isn't embarrassing. It takes a lot of strength to ask for help.’