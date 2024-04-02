The opening of the 2024 cruise season starts tomorrow in the Isle of Man.
The Hurtigruten’s Spitsbergen is expected to arrive in Douglas around 7.30am from Belfast, berthing alongside the Victoria Pier.
120 passengers and 84 crew are onboard. The ship will remain in Douglas until 6pm when she will depart for Dublin.
And some visitors will have the opportunity to help ensure Manx beaches remain clean.
Cruise Isle of Man and Beach Buddies have teamed up once again to allow guests and crew have a go at beach cleaning at Derbyhaven.
But visitors expecting to have blue skies for their tours of the island might be in for a shock.
The weather forecast, from Ronaldsway Met Office, says it’s to be wet on Wednesday with rain for much of the day.
A spokesperson for Cruise Isle of Man said: ‘Whilst our weather forecasters have not read the script, please feel free to offer a warm welcome to any of the guests that you meet throughout the day’.
The cruise season is running until October 14 this year.
After tomorrow (Wednesday), the next cruise ship expected to enter Manx shores is Silversea Cruise’s Silver Endeavour, which will arrive in Port St Mary on Wednesday, April 10 at roughly 8am.