Isle of Man cyclists miss out on Games medals
Team Isle of Man missed out on the medals in the men’s road race at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
Hopes were high that the Manx contingent could continue the island’s impressive history of podium finishes in cycling events at this level.
Despite having a strong line-up, spearheaded by 34-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish, the heavyweight nations - such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Wales - were ultimately able to impose themselves onto the race in Warwick.
Matt Bostock - having recovered from his heavy crash on the track a week earlier - featured prominently early on, while Ben Swift was able to remain at the head of affairs until late in the race.
But with Cav being a marked man, he was left in the main group after a couple of breakaways were able to go clear in the decisive moves of the day.
In the end, it was New Zealand’s Aaron Gate who powered to victory in a sprint finish ahead of South Africa’s Daryl Impey and Scotland’s Finn Crockett.
Swift was the leading Isle of Man rider in 15th place, with Tom Mazzone 38th, Mark Christian 42nd, Cavendish 44th and Sam Brand 63rd.
More in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.
