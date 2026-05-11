One of the island’s best-known dance academies says it is in a race against time to find new premises and believes the site it has identified is ‘the only option’.
Gena’s Dance Academy has submitted a change of use planning application to convert the upper floor of an industrial unit at Snugborough Trading Estate into a new dance studio.
The academy’s current premises at Olive Court in Peel are due to be demolished as part of a new housing development, with the existing lease expiring in October 2027.
In the planning statement, it says: ‘The applicant has undertaken an exhaustive search and time is running out before they need to vacate her existing premises.
‘It was the intention of the applicant to find another site and relocate her business well within the timeframes given to them by her existing landlord. They undertook their search immediately upon finding out, but a number of alternatives have proven unsuccessful.
‘The applicant has no other alternatives apart from this application. They have no option to remain in their existing premises as this will be demolished to make place for a new housing development.
‘They have found no other premises that will be suitable for their business.’
The identified unit is currently vacant, having been used for storage for several years. The applicant says it is unsuitable for industrial use because it is located on the first floor.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposal is to create an academy for dance lessons by utilising the existing internal layout and amending it slightly to suit the requirements of the dance academy by adding internal partitions creating three studios, a staff room and changing facilities.’
Gena’s Dance Academy is widely regarded as one of the Isle of Man’s leading dance training schools and was established almost 20 years ago. The academy currently trains more than 200 students.
The planning statement says: ‘Gena’s Dance Academy was the first dance school from the Isle of Man to compete in Paris, helping to raise the Island’s profile on an international stage.
‘Over the past 19 years, 25 students have secured places at leading UK performing arts institutions.
‘In addition to its performance achievements, Gena’s Dance Academy plays an important role in supporting dance education on the Island. The academy provides additional classes for GCSE and A-Level dance students.
‘Overall, Gena’s Dance Academy is not only a dance school but a well-established community institution that nurtures talent, supports education, and promotes the Isle of Man on a wider stage through excellence in dance.’
The planning statement says current policies do not make provision for businesses such as dance studios, gyms, martial arts studios, climbing centres, gaming centres and doggy day care facilities, which require large spaces but cannot afford higher town centre rents.
It adds: ‘It is for this reason that most of these facilities apply for change of use in industrial areas and are reliant on the approval of these in order to run a viable business.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.