The Department of Infrastructure has issued a warning to drivers for ‘severe conditions’ after wintry showers swept through the island on Sunday evening.
Posting on social media under the title ‘Drive with Caution – Severe Conditions in the North & East’, a DoI spokesperson said: ‘The Department of Infrastructure is requesting the public to consider their journey during the current weather conditions, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the island.
‘Our teams are actively gritting the TT course, but several areas have become hazardous, and some vehicles have already become stuck.
‘We are currently treating these locations further to improve safety.
‘Please drive slowly and with extreme care.’
Vehicles are reported to be stuck on Bray Hill and the Rest and Be Thankful. The Mountain Road was closed early this morning.
The showers are expected to clear in the next hour or so with forecasters issuing an amber weather warning for ice tonight earlier today.
It said: ‘Later this evening and tonight winds will shift and the wintry showers will largely die out, so the risk of wintry showers from about 7 or 8pm onwards through into tomorrow is low.
‘However, after this point, with clear skies, icy stretches will readily develop where untreated surfaces are wet (AMBER).’