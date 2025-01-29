Isle of Man doctors have voted to accept Manx Care’s 11th hour pay offer which resulted in planned strike action being postponed.
Out of 125 doctors who took part in the vote, 114 supported the offer, which the British Medical Association says is a step toward restoring pay for doctors employed by Manx Care.
Senior doctors will receive an 8% pay rise backdated to April 1, 2023, for the previous year. For 2024/25, they will also receive an 8% increase, with 6% backdated to April 1, 2024, and the remaining 2% taking effect from February 1, 2025.
This agreement ensures that resident doctors on the Isle of Man will have their base salaries brought in line with those paid to their UK counterparts.
It comes as the proposed two-day strike - which would have been the first industrial action by doctors in the island’s history - had been set to take place last week.
Health Minister Claire Christian announced in Tynwald on Tuesday last week that it had been called off after an agreement was reached with the terms of a revised offer.
Commenting on the ballot result, BMA chair of the Isle of Man Medical Society Dr Prakash Thiagarajan said: ‘Industrial action was a last resort and I’m glad we were able to successfully negotiate this outcome and take the first major step towards pay restoration.
‘I’d like to once again extend my thanks to the Manx Industrial Relations Service, the Chief Minister, and the Minister for Health and Social Care.’
BMA chair of council Prof Phil Banfield said: ‘After successful negotiations by the BMA, we're pleased that this deal puts Isle of Man doctors on track to begin restoring their lost pay.