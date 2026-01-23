Two childhood friends from the island are preparing to undertake a transatlantic rowing challenge that could see them make local history.
On Saturday (January 24), Mike Read and Tim Foster began a 3,200-mile row across the Atlantic Ocean. If completed, the journey would make them the first pair from the island to successfully row the crossing.
Competing under the name ‘Team Cheerfulness’, the duo expect the voyage to take between 40 and 90 days. During that time, they will row continuously in two-hour shifts, operating without external support.
Conditions are expected to include waves of up to 30 feet, extreme temperatures, prolonged sleep deprivation and extended periods of isolation.
‘Cheerfulness in the Face of Adversity is the name of the boat - which is named after the motto of wearing a smile when things get tough,’ Mike commented.
‘Some of us are fortunate to get to a place in life where we are able to embark on a lifetime challenge, and we believe that if you get the opportunity to test yourself, take the challenge because life is finite.’
The Atlantic row is considered one of the most demanding endurance challenges, with a lower completion rate than some high-profile mountaineering expeditions, including ascents of Mount Everest.
In addition to the physical challenge, Mike and Tim are using the expedition to raise awareness and funds for the Isle of Man charity Crossroads, which provides support to carers and their families.
Jackie Betteridge, chief executive of Crossroads, said: ‘We are thrilled that Mike and Tim have chosen to support our charity through this incredible challenge.
‘The awareness and funds raised through this journey will make a real difference for unpaid carers and the families who rely on them. We will be cheering them on every step of the way.’
To find out more about the challenge and make a donation, you can visit https://givewheel.com/fundraising/9312/team-cheerfulness-rowing-the-atlantic-for-crossroa/