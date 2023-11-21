Isle of Man Energy has agreed to a short pause in its disconnection programme.
It comes after it already disconnected 30 customers who had fallen into arrears, and was set to disconnect more customers.
Some of the 30 disconnected customers have already been reconnected.
The pause will enable the company to review each individual case.
Isle of Man Energy has said that it will not disconnect vulnerable customers.
The only mechanism for a customer to be logged as vulnerable, is if they declare themselves vulnerable.