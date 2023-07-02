The situation at the airport is shambolic.
We’ve lost count of the number of flights that have been cancelled or delayed.
The problem, we are told, lays with air traffic controllers needing statutory breaks.
As the pilot to whom we spoke this week points out, this situation isn’t being replicated elsewhere, even though other airports have the same regulations about breaks.
We’re not against air traffic controllers taking breaks, of course, especially when they are mandated by legislation.
We are told on the one hand that there is a shortage of air traffic controllers everywhere. On the other hand, that there are student trainees who are learning the job.
But that takes time.
And we cannot poach qualified controllers from elsewhere because they have to be trained specifically at Ronaldsway to work at our airport.
So it’s going to take a long time to resolve.
In the mean time, the island’s reputation is taking a battering.
How many visitors are going to go home complaining that they set off from Gatwick to go the Isle of Man but ended up in .... Gatwick?
How many business people have tried but failed to get to the Isle of Man in the last few months?
Will they be more or less likely to invest here as a result?
For the general population who need to travel on and off the island for all sorts of reasons, the disruption is becoming intolerable.
The Steam Packet must be pleased though.
The Infrastructure Minister must be asking why is Ronaldsway being affected more than anywhere else.
This opinion column was published in the Isle of Man Examiner of June 27.