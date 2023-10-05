The family of a 21-year-old Manxman who died after contracting meningitis have set up a website in his honour.
Lucas Martin, from St Mark’s, passed away last month and his friends and family are determined to celebrate his life and honour him accordingly.
Pulling together at a difficult time, the family has launched a website, LookyMartin.com, which delves into the characteristics that made Lucas the man he was, and has links to charities including Meningitis Research Foundation and Organ Donation Isle of Man.
Affectionately nicknamed ‘Looky’, Lucas had signed up to become an organ donor and had encouraged his friends to do the same.
In the near future the family are planning on setting up a charity in Lucas’s name, to help and support young people across the island.
They’re asking people to ‘give it LOADS’ in his memory, an acronym that they hope people move through life with, standing for Love, Optimism, Ambition, Determination and Selflessness.
These qualities are among just some that have been attributed to Lucas since he died, with the family saying that’s how Lucas conducted himself throughout his 21 years.
They say meningitis robbed him of the chance to showcase these wonderful qualities to a wide audience, so they’re going to do it for him through the website, and while he’s no longer here to influence the world in person, there’s no reason why his values shouldn’t continue to shine through.
The website includes emotional tributes and testimonials, as well as an option to sign up to a newsletter to keep up to date with how his family and friends are continuing Looky’s legacy.
The page also suggests future projects to honour Lucas are in the pipeline, with his friends already beginning to plan a memorial garden in dedication to Lucas, as well as a hint about a ‘Looky’s bar’.
With World Meningitis Day taking place this week (Thursday), tributes and honours have continued to pour in for the University of Liverpool graduate and talented sportsman.
Over the past six months Lucas had been working at Carshop in Douglas, a Martin family run business, which its shared a touching tribute on its social media platforms.
It read: ‘Lucas’s energy was infectious, leaving us at the end of each day laughing and exhausted in equal measure.’.
You can learn more about Lucas’s character and values, and support the relevant charities at: LookyMartin.com.