Daisy Mathison was just three years old when her life changed forever.
Her father, up and coming racer Daley Mathison, tragically lost his life during the 2019 Isle of Man TT, crashing on the third lap of the Superbike race on June 3.
His bike struck trees between Ashlar Drive and the Snugborough Trading Estate in Braddan before bursting into flames.
Daley, from Stockton-on-Tees, was just 27 years-old at the time of his tragic death.
A rising star in the world of road racing, Daley started 19 TT races and earned three podiums in Zero TT races.
He was also a regular at the North West 200 and had won at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2014.
In the wake of the tragedy, his wife Natalie shared a heartbreaking tribute: ‘The last image I saw of my husband was of a man so happy with life and so proud of his racing. He’s now sleeping with the fairies.’
Now, six years on, their daughter Daisy is making both her mum, and her ‘daddy in the stars’, extremely proud.
This week, as the anniversary of Daley’s death passed and with Father’s Day approaching, Daisy, now aged nine, has released a heartfelt children’s book to help others cope with grief.
‘Daisy & Hugsy — The Missing Star’ is a gentle story about love, loss, and healing, told from one child to another.
Inspired by a drawing she made of her toy Hugsy the penguin, Daisy’s book was born from the difficult emotions she’s been processing since she was old enough to miss her dad.
‘Grief is a tough and often quiet journey, especially for children,’ reads the introduction on Daisy’s website, written by her mum.
‘That’s why Daisy wanted to create this storybook, to help other little hearts understand that they’re not alone, and it’s okay to feel sad, confused, or lost.’
The story follows Daisy and her beloved Hugsy as they search for a missing star - a symbol of the loved one they’ve lost.
It’s a tale that’s already resonating deeply with readers.
Since its release over the weekend, parents, teachers and fellow grievers have reached out, praising the book for helping children open up about their own emotions.
One said they were also only three years old when losing their father to road racing, and said a book like this ‘is needed for people to understand they’re not alone’.
Another person said that what Daisy is doing is ‘wise beyond her years’ and that she ‘might not realise how many she will be helping.’
Some have even said it should be in schools across the UK and Isle of Man to support bereaved pupils.
Natalie continues to update Daley’s Facebook page, sharing tributes on birthdays and milestones.
But this latest post, about Daisy’s book, has struck an especially emotional chord with their followers.
‘This isn’t just a story. It’s a legacy,’ she writes. ‘It’s for every child missing someone in the stars.’
Daisy & Hugsy — The Missing Star is now available on Amazon, with more information and a link to purchase at Daisy’s website: www.hugsybrightheart.com.